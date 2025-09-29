Somalia: Somali Security Minister, UN Envoy Discuss Enhanced Cooperation and Capital Stability

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), held a high-level meeting in Mogadishu on Sunday with UN Special Representative James Swan to discuss ongoing security cooperation and progress in stabilising the country.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Security, the meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between Somali security institutions and UN agencies, with particular emphasis on the capital's security improvements, the training of Darwish forces, the advancement of the Joint Police Programme (JPP) Phase II, and efforts to prevent the recruitment of child soldiers.

Minister Fartaag expressed gratitude for the continued support provided by the United Nations and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation to build on the security achievements made so far.

"We value the UN's contributions and encourage deeper partnership to ensure meaningful progress and sustainable peace," the Minister said.

Ambassador Swan reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting Somalia's security sector, particularly in areas of critical importance such as Mogadishu's stability and the implementation of capacity-building programmes for national institutions.