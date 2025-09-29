Somalia: Deadly Attack Near Yaaqberi-Weyne Sparks Renewed Violence in Somalia's Lower Shabelle

28 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Tensions have flared once again in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region after 13 civilians were killed near the outskirts of Yaaqberi-weyne, in what local leaders are calling a targeted and unjustified attack.

According to Somali MP Dahir Amin Jesow, who represents the area in the Federal Parliament, the civilians had gathered near a local water well to resolve ongoing community disputes when they were ambushed and killed.

He accused forces affiliated with the South West State of carrying out the attack, calling it a retaliatory act linked to previous inter-clan clashes in the area.

"These people were peaceful civilians meeting to resolve local tensions. This was an unjustifiable massacre rooted in past conflicts," Jesow told Shabelle Media.

The killings have sparked renewed fears of escalating violence in the already fragile region, where clan rivalries and armed confrontations remain a persistent threat to stability.

There has been no official statement from the South West State administration or federal authorities regarding the incident.

The Community elders and families of the victims have demanded a full investigation and swift accountability.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.