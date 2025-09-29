Somalia: Deadly Attack Near Yaaqberi-Weyne Sparks Renewed Violence in Somalia's Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu — Tensions have flared once again in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region after 13 civilians were killed near the outskirts of Yaaqberi-weyne, in what local leaders are calling a targeted and unjustified attack.

According to Somali MP Dahir Amin Jesow, who represents the area in the Federal Parliament, the civilians had gathered near a local water well to resolve ongoing community disputes when they were ambushed and killed.

He accused forces affiliated with the South West State of carrying out the attack, calling it a retaliatory act linked to previous inter-clan clashes in the area.

"These people were peaceful civilians meeting to resolve local tensions. This was an unjustifiable massacre rooted in past conflicts," Jesow told Shabelle Media.

The killings have sparked renewed fears of escalating violence in the already fragile region, where clan rivalries and armed confrontations remain a persistent threat to stability.

There has been no official statement from the South West State administration or federal authorities regarding the incident.

The Community elders and families of the victims have demanded a full investigation and swift accountability.