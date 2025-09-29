Somalia: Ethiopia Vows to Safeguard the Nation's Strategic Interests Regarding Maritime Access

28 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's Defence Forces have reaffirmed their readiness to safeguard the nation's strategic interests regarding maritime access, amid growing regional political and security debates on the issue.

In a statement to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Defence Forces Spokesperson Major General Getnet Adane said the military remains on high alert concerning developments related to the sea, describing it as a matter of "non-negotiable national interest."

"The right to access and utilise sea waters is fundamental to our nation's sovereignty and survival," Getnet said, underscoring that the army is prepared to respond firmly to any threats or provocations surrounding the matter.

Lieutenant General Achalu Shallamee, head of the military's personnel department, also noted that recent promotions within the armed forces are part of broader efforts to strengthen leadership capable of addressing evolving regional security dynamics--particularly those related to maritime access.

The statements come amid Ethiopia's persistent calls for securing official sea access, a move that has sparked concern and backlash from neighbouring countries, particularly Somalia.

While Ethiopia has not formally announced any binding maritime agreement, the latest remarks from top military officials signal that the issue remains high on the national defence and political agenda.

