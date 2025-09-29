Sudan Issues Red Alert Over Potential Floods in Five States

Port Sudan, Sept. 28, 2025 (SUNA) - The Early Warning Unit of the General Administration of Nile Water Affairs at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation issued today a red alert warning of "dire jeopardy" in the states of Blue Nile, Sennar, Khartoum, River Nile, and White Nile.

The alert came amid forecasts of flooding along the Nile strip due to rising water levels in the Blue and White Nile rivers.

According to the administration, flooding is expected to begin on Sunday morning, September 28, at 6:00 a.m., and may last until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30.

It warned that floodwaters are likely to submerge fields and valleys, calling for urgent precautionary measures.

In this regard, the Meteorological Authority, through its "Daraga" service, cautioned citizens about the grave danger

of flooding, urging them to avoid low-lying areas, move crops, fodder, and livestock to higher ground, and secure important documents, food, and water in waterproof containers to minimize potential losses.

The authority further warned against the risk of electric shock caused by floodwaters coming into contact with power lines. It also called on local authorities to carry out evacuation procedures immediately once official orders are issued, in order to protect lives and property.

Authorities urged the public to fully cooperate and adhere to precautionary measures to ensure their safety and that of the wider community.