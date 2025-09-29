Sudan: Major Campaign Launched in Khartoum Locality to Combat Dengue Fever

Khartoum, 28-9-2025 (SUNA) - Khartoum Locality on Sunday launched a major campaign to combat dengue fever through home inspections aimed at eradicating the disease-carrying mosquitoes in their larval stage. The campaign, held under the slogan "With Drying, Fever Prevented", is organized in coordination with the Federal and State Ministries of Health, with strong support from neighborhood service committees, youth and sports sectors, civil society groups, the Popular Resistance, and active participation of neighborhood residents.

The campaign seeks to inspect all homes, markets, and public and private facilities within the locality, with the goal of eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

Executive Director of Khartoum Locality, Abdul-Moniem Al-Bashir, explained, during the launch, that while previous efforts to combat disease vectors were not a failure, they faced specific challenges related to dengue fever. These included a large number of uninhabited houses that created favorable conditions for mosquito breeding, coupled with the rainy season, which worsened the spread of the disease.

He urged those in charge of the campaign to strictly follow the scientific protocols provided to the field teams, stressing that breaking the mosquito breeding cycle remains the most effective approach to combating dengue fever.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

State Campaign Supervisor Hafiz Ali confirmed that the campaign will target inspections of households, drying up of stagnant water in non-operational air conditioners, household containers, and scattered items in residences. He noted that specialized teams, trained with the support of volunteers, will carry out the work.

The campaign will run for one week, after which its outcomes will be assessed.

Meanwhile, Director of the General Administration of Health Systems in the Locality, Dr. Hamad-el--Nil Haidar, highlighted that the campaign not only focuses on inspections but also on raising citizens' health awareness. He called on residents to actively support the campaign, noting that neighborhood participation is the backbone of efforts to eliminate dengue fever and its vectors.