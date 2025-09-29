Sudan: Refugees Commission Continues Relocating Refugees From Khartoum to White Nile State

Khartoum, 28-9-2025 (SUNA) - The eighteenth convoy transporting South Sudanese refugees from Khartoum to White Nile State was dispatched this afternoon.

A total of 52 refugees from the Pantio Camp in Jabal Awliya Locality were relocated, organized into 27 case files. The convoy comprised six furniture trucks and two passenger coaches.

The operation took place under the direct supervision of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner and Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Khartoum, with the participation of protection and registration units, as well as representatives from security bodies, including General Intelligence, Military Intelligence and the Security Police at the Commission.

The convoy was led by the Commission for Refugees, represented by Alam-Al-Huda Mohamed Ali, together with Nasr-Eddin Dafallah, representative of the General Intelligence Service at the office, and First Lieutenant Police Ahmed Suleiman Idris from the Aliens Department, accompanied by his security force.