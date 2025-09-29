Zimbabwe: Hwange Fires Up U.S.$8 Million Coke Oven Battery

Hwange — Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) is set to fire up its newly completed US$8 million coke oven battery on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the company's turnaround strategy, a thrust fuelled by a concurrent US$60 million investment into a major underground coal mining project.

The firing up for the coke oven battery, the largest in the country, signals the culmination of extensive construction, and sets the stage for production to commence by the end of December.

The revival of the coke oven battery, after years of dormancy, represents a strategic shift from the mere extraction and sale of raw coking coal to its beneficiation into high-value coke, a critical ingredient in steel production.

The importance of this project is magnified by the rising steel industry in Zimbabwe, driven by major projects like the Manhize steel plant.

By producing coke domestically, Hwange is positioning itself as a key enabler for the entire industrial metal value chain, reducing import dependencies and capturing more value from the nation's mineral wealth.

The new coke oven battery is directly supported by HCCL's massive US$60 million investment into its underground coal mining project, a joint venture with Chinese Zhongjin Investments designed to unlock the underground potential of Zimbabwe's oldest colliery operation. On Thursday, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, visited Hwange to witness first-hand the progress on both projects.

Speaking to the press after a tour of the facilities, Minister Chitando elaborated on the profound significance of the coke oven battery.

"There used to be a coke oven battery here, it was built a long time ago, but the battery came to the end of its natural life and since then there has been no coke oven battery," he said.

"So, what it means is Hwange has been producing coking coal and selling it. Now with the coke oven battery, that means from the 1st of October, Hwange now channels some of its coking coal to the battery and then sells it at a value.

"So, it will enhance not only the revenue for the company, but its profitability as well. And again, it's a thrust towards value addition and beneficiation," said Minister Chitando.

He also highlighted the cost-effective nature of the project, a key factor in its rapid implementation.

"Very important as well is that the coke oven battery has been refurbished at a very cost-effective and cost-offerable level, which is quite low compared to some of the traditional costs for putting up coke oven batteries," said the minister.

He confirmed the aggressive timeline, stating: "This coke oven battery will be fired up on 1 October, and by the end of December, there will be production. That, again, in terms of the turnaround of Hwange Colliery Company, is very significant in terms of the impact," said Minister Chitando.

Regarding the underground mine, Minister Chitando said the joint venture was put in place to unlock the underground potential for HCCL and will be the biggest underground mine in Zimbabwe.

"Initially, this is supporting the resuscitation of the Hwange Colliery coke oven battery, which will be producing 18 000 tonnes of coke per annum. The joint venture company between Hwange and the partner is a starting foundation of a staggering 1,8 million tonnes of coke per annum. This is in fulfillment of His Excellency's vision of growing the economy by 2030," he said.

Providing technical details, the company's underground mining consultant, Engineer Akim Mutiti, said to date, two shafts had been drilled, each a kilometre deep.

"Coal is intersected at one kilometre from here and at that point, the coal is 240 metres below the surface," he said, adding that the company was already in production, churning out 600 000 tonnes per annum from the new project. But next year, we will increase to 2,5 million tonnes and the following year, it will be 3 million tonnes of coal per annum," Eng Mutiti said.

He outlined an integrated future where coal from the underground mine will be washed and then delivered to the coke ovens.

The gases produced during coking will be used to fire a power station that the company will construct, with a combined production capacity of 420 megawatts. The reactivation of the battery and the development of the underground mine are expected to create numerous direct and indirect jobs, stimulate economic activity in the Hwange area, and herald a new chapter of industrial growth and self-sufficiency for the nation