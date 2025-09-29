Zimbabwe: Public Private Partnerships Help Keep Bulawayo Streets Clean

Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, says public private partnerships (PPPs) have become a critical pillar in capacitating the local authority to maintain clean environments and be more attractive to new investments.

Reflecting on the recent separate donations of 70 refuse bins by two local companies, Great Flavors and Masters Paints and Hardware, Clr Coltart commended the business entities for being part of the "clean city" campaign and urged more stakeholders to also come on board.

Masters Paints and Hardware donated 60 percent bins on Thursday while Great Flavours also donated 10 refuse bins to council recently.

Great Flavours is a local company that manufactures Cortina ice creams while Masters specialises in hardware supplies. Clr Coltart said the donation by Masters was by far bigger, and represents an important step in the city's ambitious vision to become the cleanest city in Zimbabwe.

"We have had a number of donations from other companies recently, but this is by some considerable margin, I believe, the biggest donation that we have had and so we're very grateful to Masters," he said.

"What you have done has challenged other companies and you have shown them the way. If we desire jobs and want to transform our city, the city council and health department is unable to do it without the public and businesses support. Each one of us has a duty, responsibility to pick up litter.

"This is a win-win, and companies should use this opportunity not just to uplift the city, but to market their own businesses too," said Clr Coltart.

In an interview, branch manager for Masters Paints and Hardware, Mr Nkosi Mafu, said they were no stranger to supporting the city and this latest donation builds on giving culture that has included paint and other supplies the past.

"This is now our second donation to the city of Bulawayo, residents and business operators here. We are saying this is our city too. Our objective is to work as a community and to assist wherever possible," said Mr Mafu.

Clr Coltart said as businesses, Great Flavors and Masters have set a good example for other entities to follow to ensure a clean city.

"This projects a great message to other businesses in the city and public because it's a nightmare to try and keep the city clean without cooperation and this should go beyond just donating bins," he said.

A local authority official, Mr Nkanyiso Ndlovu said the donation has come in handy as the city has a shortage of bins.

"The donation of bins is very important to the city as it closes the gap in bin shortage and also ensures that as residents move there's increased access to refuse receptacle," he said.

Mr Ndlovu highlighted that the bins will be mainly allocated in areas where some of the bins have been vandalised and their target is to have a minimum of two bins in a junction.

"In the CBD there are some areas where some of the bins have been vandalized, our target is to have a minimum of two bins at a junction and we are still working on areas that need single recycling bins," he said.

Great Flavours marketing manager, Ms Casandra Mahala, said giving back to the community was crucial as they are operating in a city and keeping it clean was part of their duty.

"We are a company that thrives in the community, and we believe that giving back to the community is important as an appreciation to keep the City of Bulawayo clean because we also want investors to our company," she said.

Ms Mahala said they were keen to inspire other businesses to partner with the city council to excel in the initiative of keeping the city clean.

Following the two donations, the city's gap for bins has dropped significantly from about 500. In June this year Bulawayo City Council received a donation of 50 bins and 30 brooms from Altcom Pvt Ltd.