South Africa: Malema Awaits Ruling in Long-Running Gun Trial - South African News Briefs - September 29, 2025

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.
29 September 2025
Court to Deliver Judgment in Malema Firearms Case

The East London Magistrate's Court is set to deliver judgment in the long-running firearms discharge trial of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, reports EWN. Malema and his personal protector, Adriaan Snyman, face charges of contravening the Firearms Control Act, including the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Those charges stem from an incident seven years ago at the EFF's 5th birthday rally in Mdantsane.  During the rally, a video captured the moment Malema allegedly fired a rifle near a large crowd. Snyman is accused of handing the weapon to Malema immediately before the alleged discharge.  Malema has pleaded not guilty, insisting the gun was a fake firearm and contained no live ammunition. He further testified that the lack of alarm from the crowd supported his claim that the firearm was not real.

Thirteen Killed in Limpopo Minibus-Truck Collision

Thirteen people, including a girl, have been killed in a horrific collision involving a minibus taxi and two trucks on the  R81 at Ga-Sekgopo  between Mooketsi and Polokwane, in Limpopo, reports SABC News. All of the deceased were in the taxi. One truck driver sustained slight injuries, while the other did not. A minibus taxi carrying churchgoers was trapped between the trucks.  The Transport Department has said that the details of the deceased will be made known after their next-of-kin have been informed.  The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Soshanguve Attack Survivor Says Life Has Worsened

A survivor of the brutal attack on community patrollers at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve said his life has gone from bad to worse since the incident in March, reports EWN.  The 23-year-old man, who has asked not to be named, spent four months recovering in hospital after sustaining injuries when he and 12 others were stoned and set alight by a group of unknown men.  The incident left six people, including his brother, dead. He spent four months in hospital after being stoned, set alight, and attacked with a sharp object, which left him with severe head injuries, damaged fingers, a reconstructed jaw, and missing teeth. The former Tshwane University of Technology student has since dropped out, struggling to walk normally and adapt to life without the use of his dominant hand. He says the trauma and fear remain, especially with only one suspect arrested so far.

