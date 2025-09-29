Kenya: Ketraco Completes Loiyangalani-Suswa Grid Restoration

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has completed restoration of the Loiyangalani-Suswa 400kV double circuit transmission line, enabling full evacuation of power from the Lake Turkana Wind Power plant.

The works, carried out by Elemech Engineering, included the design, supply, and erection of six new towers to replace collapsed structures near Longonot, along with conductor stringing and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) installations.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the restored line will strengthen power reliability, lower costs, and improve access to renewable energy.

KETRACO acting MD Kipkemoi Kibias added that energizing both circuits ensures N-1 contingency, a safeguard against outages, while reducing costs linked to earlier temporary bypass solutions.