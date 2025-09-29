Kenya: Faith Kipyegon Hints At Doing More Distance Races Next Season

29 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Four-time world champion Faith Kipyegon has disclosed that she will venture into more distance races next season, as she begins to prepare herself to slowly transition from her traditional 1500m distance.

Kipyegon has dominated the race over the years, but with an eye of switching in the coming years, has slowly started moving up with the vision of one day following in the footsteps of training partner, two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipyegon had competed in the 5,000m race at both the Olympics and World Championships winning silver, losing to best friend Beatrice Chebet in the two occasions.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, she hopes to slowly begin her build up to longer distances.

"I like challenging myself and this coming season, I want to challenge myself by going for longer races. This is the way to go because I have to do more longer races so that I get used. I will not stay at 1500m for long and I will soon move permanently t the longer distances. I am happy to say that I am progressing well so far and the future is bright for me. Next season for sure, I will try challenge myself more and just go out there and extend the boundaries to see what happens," Kipyegon told Telecomasia.

The 31-year old believes that she will one day conquer the marathon, just the same way she has in the 1500m, and the secret, she believes, is building up with the distance track competitions.

