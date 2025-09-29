Somalia: Ndayiragije Sleeping Easy After Police Survive Mogadishu Scare to Progress in CAF Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2025 - Kenya Police head coach Etienne Ndayiragije was a mighty relieved man after they qualified for the next round of the Caf Champions League despite losing to Somalia's Mogadishu City Club (MCC) on Sunday evening.

The Burundian believes both goals came at a time when his side were on the ascendancy.

"On both occasions, they score when we were pushing forward to score a goal of our own. In the first half, we were attacking and then they get on the transition and they get their first goal. In the second half, the same thing happens," Ndayiragije said.

The Kenya Premier League champions were widely expected to easily cruise through into the second round of the preliminary round.

However, what seemed to be a piece of cake turned into a bitter pill to swallow as the visitors proved to be a different cup of tea to what the law enforcers are used to.

Issa Adan gave them the lead in the 32nd minute, firing past Khadim Ndiaye in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Ibrahim Bangura then made it 2-0 in the 54th minute courtesy of a well-taken penalty.

Former Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango was the culprit, fluffing his lines and losing the ball, which then forced him to hack down the number nine who was marauding towards goal.

Despite the loss, Police qualified for the next stage of the competition where they face Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman.

Despite all their efforts coming to naught, MCC head coach Abdirahman Abubakar was proud of his boys gallant effort.

"Credit to Police for the effort they made to ensure they qualify for the next round. For us, we tried our best to ensure we qualify but it was not to be. We know that Police do start their games slowly and so we were out to take advantage of that," the Kenyan coach said.

Having made his second appearance in continental football, Abubakar has vowed to come back stronger and better in subsequent season.

"This is the second time I am participating in this competition. Last season I was in the Confederations Cup...we drew the first leg then lost in the second one. This time, we have won in the second leg...so it is a learning curve for me to become better for the next season," the 27-year-old said.