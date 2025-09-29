Somalia: Clashes in Beledweyne Kills One Soldier, Wounds Five Civilians

29 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia — A firefight between members of Somalia's government forces in the central town of Beledweyne left one soldier dead and at least five civilians wounded, residents and witnesses said.

The clash reportedly began when two soldiers from the National Guard attempted to rob a female khat vendor at the busy Darawiish Market, prompting an armed response from nearby government troops.

"It started as an argument, then gunfire erupted. One soldier was killed instantly, another injured, and several civilians were caught in the crossfire," a resident who witnessed the incident said.

The injured civilians, including two women, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Security tensions have been mounting in Beledweyne in recent weeks, with residents increasingly frustrated by recurring nighttime thefts and limited police response.

Local authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

