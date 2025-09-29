Zimbabwe: Zim's Dumbest Criminal! Young Hustler Nabbed After Dumb Return to Crime Scene

29 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

A TSHOLOTSHO man pulled a classic "caught red-handed" move when he returned to a house he had stolen from, this time asking for work.

Mgcini Sithole (20) was brimming with confidence after swiping a solar-powered inverter and speaker box from a 77-year-old woman's home earlier this month.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Sithole first showed up at the woman's homestead around 3 PM "on a surveillance mission."

"He saw a speaker box and an inverter powered by a solar panel in the yard," said the NPAZ.

Sithole stole the items but his luck ran out spectacularly when he showed up at the same house on 16 September asking for a job.

The elderly woman recognised him as the suspect who could have stolen her property and quickly alerted the police. "

The court heard that the elderly woman had initially spotted Sithole lurking around her property on the day of the theft. Later, she discovered the items missing.

Sithole was hauled before the Tsholotsho Magistrates' Court, where he was convicted and sentenced to four months in jail. The sentence was wholly suspended on condition that he pays the victim R720.

The NPAZ used the bizarre case to warn members of the public to tighten up their security.

"Members of the public are urged to ensure their property is secure at all times as even passersby could be people harbouring criminal thoughts," said the authority.

Read the original article on The Herald.

