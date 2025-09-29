Somalia: Puntland Proposes Relocating Somalia's Capital to Garowe, Urges Federal States to Join Debate

29 September 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, -- The Puntland administration has called for Somalia's capital to be moved from Mogadishu to Garowe, citing security concerns and the need to safeguard federal lawmakers.

Puntland's Minister of Information, Ceydiid Dirir, said Mogadishu can no longer be considered a safe environment for members of the Federal Parliament. He claimed that some lawmakers are effectively confined to hotels, describing their situation as "hostage-like," and argued that relocating the seat of power would provide parliamentarians with a safer working environment.

In his remarks, the minister urged other federal member states -- Hirshabelle, Galmudug, South West, and Jubbaland -- to support Puntland's proposal. He called for a national conference in Garowe to discuss the future of Somalia's federal system and the location of its capital city.

The comments come amid mounting political friction between Villa Somalia (the Office of the President) and several federal states. The disputes have intensified debates over the structure of Somalia's governance, the balance of power between Mogadishu and the regions, and now, even the symbolic and functional role of the capital.

Mogadishu has historically served as Somalia's capital and remains its political and economic hub, despite years of insecurity and recurring insurgent attacks. However, Puntland's call reflects longstanding frustrations among federal states over what they view as centralization of power in the capital.

