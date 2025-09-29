Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Opens Parliament Amid Political Tensions

29 September 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, -- Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday officially opened the 7th session of the Federal Parliament, delivering a constitutional address at a time when the country is gripped by mounting political disputes and growing security concerns.

The opening ceremony, held in Mogadishu, brought together Members of Parliament, government officials, and opposition lawmakers. The President's address was aimed at outlining the government's achievements, setting priorities for the new legislative term, and addressing the political and security challenges facing the nation.

In his speech, Hassan Sheikh is expected to highlight three central themes: the government's fight against Al-Shabaab insurgents, ongoing fiscal and institutional reforms, and Somalia's international partnerships. These, he argued, represent critical building blocks for the country's fragile state-building process.

But the political climate surrounding today's session remains tense. Weeks of wrangling and repeated delays have reflected deep divisions between the administration and its critics. Opposition lawmakers accuse the government of consolidating power and sidelining rivals, raising fears that the session could be disrupted by boycotts or protests inside the chamber.

Parliament itself faces a heavy agenda, with lawmakers expected to tackle issues ranging from constitutional review to security sector oversight and broader governance reforms. Several pending motions are already on the table, threatening to test the fragile unity of both Houses.

Somalia's parliamentary sessions have frequently been overshadowed by political instability, with disputes between the executive and opposition often derailing legislative work. While the government points to military gains against extremist groups and strengthened international ties as evidence of progress, critics argue that these achievements are overshadowed by persistent governance failures and exclusionary politics.

The launch of the 7th parliamentary session is seen as a defining moment for Somalia's political trajectory. If the government and Parliament can navigate their divisions, the session could unlock long-awaited reforms and bolster democratic governance. However, if partisan rivalries dominate, it risks deepening Somalia's political rifts at a time when the country urgently needs stability, unity, and effective leadership.

