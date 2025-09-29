Zimbabwe: Navaya's Brace Inspires Tel One to a 2-1 Win From Behind Against Yadah FC

Tel One FC striker Washington Navaya stretched his lead on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top goalscorers' chart after banging a brace against Yadah FC on Saturday to help his side win 2-1.

Navaya's second-half brace cancelled Yadah FC's 1-0 halftime lead in a match that had plenty of chances for both sides.

The former Highlanders gunslinger is now on 15 goals on the top goalscorers' chart, three ahead of Scottland FC's Tymon Machope, who is second with 12 goals.

"I am happy that I scored a brace; it had been quite a long time since I last scored.

"It's a great feeling, but the greater goal is to continue scoring in the remaining games.

"There is pressure for the Golden Boot, and I hope I will maintain my form and continue to score," said Navaya.

Tel One is now on fifth position on the log with 46 points, 10 behind log leaders Scottland FC.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum were held to a 1-1 away draw by Bikita Minerals, while Ngezi Platinum Stars and Herentals FC shared the spoils at Baobab Stadium in a 0-0 draw.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action continues on Sunday with the biggest fixture of the week at Rufaro Stadium, which features CAPS United and Dynamos.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders host ZPC Kariba, while Chicken Inn travels to Gibbo Stadium for a date against Triangle FC.