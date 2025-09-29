Sudan: TSC President Inspects Bara and Al-Obeid Cities

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, inspected the forces in Bara, North Kordofan, following the city's liberation and clearance from the contamination of the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia.

TSC President also visited the frontlines of the Armed and supporting forces, reviewing the progress of combat operations in the Kordofan axis.

He praised the sacrifices and bravery of the Armed Forces and other regular forces in defeating the militia, affirming the determination to decisively end the rebellion and liberate every inch defiled by the militia.

In the same context, His Excellency visited Al-Obeid city, where he met with military and security commandership and was briefed on the situation in North Kordofan. He also met with the city's government and citizens, who welcomed his historic visit with chants of "One Army - One People."