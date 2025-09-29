Zimbabwe: Cowdray Park Robber Jailed Six Years for Axe, Knife Terror Attacks

One of the two armed robbers who terrorised residents of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo--attacking victims with an axe and knife before stealing their valuables has been sentenced to an effective six years in prison.

Mkhululi Moyo (30), of Cowdray Park, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to two counts of robbery when he appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze.

For each count, Moyo received a nine-year sentence, with three years suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during that period. The remaining six years will run concurrently.

His accomplice, Ndumiso Nxumalo (25), of Mathonisa Village in Umguza, was previously convicted at the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court and handed the same effective sentence.

Prosecutor Mr Milton Moyo said the first robbery took place on 8 June near the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe Church terminus, Cowdray Park.

The pair ambushed Mr Darlington Moyo (26), who was walking home. Nxumalo brandished a knife while Mkhululi confronted the victim with a small axe.

As Darlington attempted to flee, he dropped his Redmi 13C mobile phone, which the robbers seized before chasing and catching up with him.

"Nxumalo pointed a knife at the complainant's stomach while demanding money. Out of fear, the complainant handed over US$35, which was taken by Mkhululi," said the prosecutor.

A police report led to the recovery of the mobile phone, which had been sold to a third party.

On 21 June, the duo struck again. At around 9PM, Mr Vusumuzi Nkomo (30) was driving his white Toyota Wish along 6th Avenue to Cowdray Park when he picked up six passengers, including the two.

After dropping off the other passengers, Nxumalo and Moyo turned on him near the Roman Catholic Church in Cowdray Park.

"The accused produced an axe and a wooden stick before assaulting the complainant, forcing him to surrender his vehicle," said Mr Moyo.

The robbers fled in the car, but swift police investigations led to Nxumalo's arrest and the recovery of the vehicle. Mkhululi was later apprehended after evading arrest for three months.