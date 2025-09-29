South Africa: Boks One Win Away From Historic Rugby Championship Double

South Africa lead the Rugby Championship table on 15 points, one ahead of the All Blacks and four clear of the Wallabies.

Siya Kolisi says "the job is not finished" as the Boks chase back-to-back titles in Saturday's Twickenham showdown with Argentina.

The Springboks are just one win away from Rugby Championship history.

After crushing Argentina 67-30 in Durban, the Boks moved top of the table on 15 points - one ahead of New Zealand and four clear of Australia.

It means victory over Los Pumas at Twickenham this Saturday will secure South Africa back-to-back titles for the first time ever.

Captain Siya Kolisi said the team is focused. "The job is not finished yet. Next week we are going to go as hard as we can to try and win it," he said.

Kolisi admitted the Boks made mistakes in the first half in Durban but said the fightback in the second half showed the team's spirit.

Argentina captain Julian Montoya said his side ran out of steam. "We lost the physical battle, and then we couldn't come back. Credit to South Africa, they are the best team in the world," he said.

The Boks' destiny is now in their own hands. One more big performance at Twickenham could deliver a historic double.