Namibia: Female Farmer Kharuxas Defies the Odds, Vows to Inspire

Usakos — A young female farmer from Outjo, has vowed to continue inspiring young black women to view farming as a dignified and sustainable career.

Once again, Kharuxas was the only female competitor at this year's Araf Agricultural Show during the trade fair held in Usakos over the weekend.

With confidence and determination, she competed against seasoned male farmers from within and around Erongo region, showcasing her livestock and proving that women have a place in a sector still largely dominated by men.

Kharuxas, who rents a piece of land from the Outjo Municipality, is building her farming enterprise through hard work and persistence. She farms with goats, sheep and cattle, and she recently started growing lucerne to supplement her animal feed.

"Judging from last year, I can see I am getting better in these competitions. This year, the competition was very tight, but I'm happy because my best female goat took first prize. That shows me my livestock is improving, and I'm still in the game," Kharuxas said during the agricultural show.

She says her journey has not been easy, but she is proud of how far she has come. Adding that competing alongside men took courage, but her love for farming had pushed her forward.

Kharuxas only started farming with two goats which she got as a gift from her father, today her livestock herd has grown to more than 150.

Farming has always been more than just an income-generating activity - it was her childhood dream. She began farming at the age of 21 and, over the years, has had to overcome significant challenges, including the ongoing drought that continues to affect many Namibian farmers.

Hence, she says the experience isn't just about winning - it's about learning, improving and growing as a farmer. While she remains proud of her achievements, Kharuxas admitted she felt slight disappointment that she was the only woman competitor once again.

"I was hoping another female would join me this year so that women's representation in the competition grows. I will not stop pushing. One day, I know other women will step up to take part. women empowerment in farming is possible," she said.

She says many women in Namibia have the skills and are farming but hesitate to step forward because the field is male-dominated. She is therefore appealing to those that have not taken up farming to venture into it and those that are farming to take part in agricultural shows to gain more experience from other farmers.

She also encouraged women not to be discouraged by society's perceptions or the physical demands of farming.

"Women out there, please don't pull yourselves down. Have confidence in everything you do. Push for women empowerment in farming. I never thought I would be standing here, but today, even men are recognising the work I've done with my livestock. That tells me women can succeed if they don't give up," she said.

