Africa: Workshop on African Literature Highlights Works by Nituecheni Africano and Maurício Francisco Caetano at the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025

Nairobi, Kenya – September 29,2025 - The prestigious Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025 today announced the winning works of its latest edition during a dynamic international workshop on African literature held in Nairobi. The awards honored profound contributions to African literature and cultural anthropology, celebrating authors whose voices echo far beyond the continent's borders.

🏆 Grand Prize Winner – Nituecheni Africano

Nituecheni Africano was awarded the Grand Prize for the compelling book The Recluse: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice. The jury lauded the work for its "literary strength and social impact," calling it a narrative that "gives voice to the many faces of contemporary Africa with authenticity, beauty, and philosophical depth."

📘 Best Book in African Cultural Anthropology – Maurício Francisco Caetano

In the category of Best Book in African Cultural Anthropology , the award went to Maurício Francisco Caetano for The Bantu Through the Eyes of Mafrano – Volume II. The jury celebrated the book as a milestone in African cultural studies , offering an engaging and critical exploration of traditional systems and their relevance today.

"Caetano presents a profound, committed, and technically refined view of African cultural systems, building a bridge between traditional knowledge and contemporary thought," noted Dr. Kwame Mwandu , member of the award jury.

One of the most powerful moments of the day came during a tribute speech by Senegalese literary critic Aminata Diallo, who stated:

"The Bantu Through the Eyes of Mafrano represents a generation of African thinkers who refuse to simplify the complexity of our peoples. His work is courageous, necessary, and deeply human."

📝 A Rigorous Selection Process

Award coordinator Professor Elias Obuya, from the University of Nairobi, emphasized the integrity of the evaluation process:

"We received works of the highest caliber. The selection was difficult, but carried out with rigor and integrity. Both Nituecheni and Maurício Francisco Caetano have delivered books to the world that will be remembered in the history of African intellectual production."

The Sankofa Book Awards Kenya stands as one of the most respected literary honors on the continent, committed to promoting African cultural excellence, critical thought, and academic innovation.

The winning titles will be translated into multiple languages and integrated into recommended reading lists in educational and cultural institutions across Africa, Europe, and the Americas .