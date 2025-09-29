Rwanda, Egypt Waive Visa Restrictions in Growing Relations

29 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

Rwanda and Egypt on Sunday, September 28, signed a Visa Waiver Agreement that will allow easier travel between the two countries, whose relations have seen a boost in recent days.

The agreement was signed in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly by Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

The signing follows President Paul Kagame's September 23 visit to Cairo, where he and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi witnessed the signing of several bilateral agreements in investment promotion, water resource management, reciprocal land allocation, and urbanisation and housing development.

Ahead of Kagame's visit, business leaders from the two countries gathered in Cairo for the first-ever Egypt-Rwanda Business Forum, which brought together investors and business people from both countries across diverse sectors, including real estate, construction, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Both countries have steadily expanded their cooperation in areas such as healthcare, with the ongoing construction of the $20 million Rwanda-Egypt Heart Care Centre in Kigali, as well as collaboration in education, infrastructure, and defence.

