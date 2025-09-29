Rwanda: DR Congo Army Bombs Key Bridge in Walikale, Say Rebels

The AFC/M23 rebel movement in eastern DR Congo accused the government coalition forces of destroying an important bridge in Walikale territory of North Kivu province, disrupting the movement of goods and people.

The Mpeti bridge was destroyed on Sunday, September 28, following an air and artillery strikes by coalition forces, the rebels said.

AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said that the operation was carried out by Congolese government forces in coordination with their allies, including -backed Rwandan genocidal militia, FDLR, Mai-Mai Wazalendo, mercenaries, and Burundi National Defence Force (FDNB).

He called on both national and international actors to condemn continued acts targeting vital infrastructure.

"The premeditated and systematic campaign to destroy the Congolese people's basic infrastructure is isolating civilian populations and obstructing the free movement of people and goods," Kanyuka said in a statement posted on X on Sunday.

"This irresponsible act of deliberate sabotage, which targeted essential public infrastructure, has severed the link between riverside communities, depriving them of access to necessities."

Kanyuka said the incident was coordinated from Uvira in South Kivu and was intended to "starve and suffocate innocent civilians."

The group said the destruction of the bridge runs counter to the ceasefire and undermines the Doha peace process mediated by Qatar.

"Persistent criminal acts committed by the regime of Kinshasa continue to violate the ceasefire, flouting the Doha peace process and undermining the endless efforts of Regional Leaders and International Partners to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict in DR Congo," he added.

The AFC/M23 said it would "eliminate any threat at its source and establish a security perimeter to neutralize negative forces."