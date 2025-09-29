Rwanda: Court Rejects Victoire Ingabire's Request for Recusal of Judges

The High Court in Kigali has rejected a request by Victoire Ingabire to disqualify the panel of judges presiding over her trial.

Ingabire, who is facing six charges including conspiring to undermine the government, had previously argued that she could not expect a fair trial before the same judges who ordered an investigation that led to her prosecution.

Delivering its decision, the High Court explained that Ingabire's request did not meet the legal threshold required for judicial recusal.

Ingabire and her lawyers had argued that the panel should step aside because it had previously ruled against her during related proceedings involving DALFA-Umurinzi conspiracy suspects including Sylvain Sibomana.

The defence contended that this decision effectively triggered her investigation and prosecution, raising questions of impartiality.

However, the court disagreed, stressing that the decision to order further investigations into Ingabire was a procedural ruling rather than a substantive judgment on her criminal responsibility.

The court also referred to earlier jurisprudence, which held that litigants must present concrete evidence of bias, rather than merely suspicion.

Consequently, the court ruled that Ingabire's motion lacked merit and that the same panel would continue hearing her case.

Background of the case

Ingabire, the founder of the unregistered political party DALFA-Umurinzi, is charged with six crimes: Undermining the government of Rwanda, spreading false information or propaganda aimed at discrediting the government internationally, establishing or joining a criminal organisation, conspiring to commit crimes including resisting lawful authority, and inciting unrest and unlawful demonstrations

It was earlier this year that she was added to an ongoing trial that began in 2021 involving nine co-accused, among them YouTuber Théoneste Nsengimana of Umubavu TV and DALFA coordinator Sibomana.

Prosecutors allege that Ingabire spearheaded a covert mobilisation campaign under the guise of an English language-training programme.

According to the prosecution, participants were introduced to strategies of non-violent resistance inspired by Serbian activist Srd̵a Popović's book Blueprint for Revolution. Training sessions were reportedly conducted via encrypted platforms such as Jitsi Meet, with Ingabire allegedly providing smartphones and internet bundles to participants.

Furthermore, also claims to have evidence of financial transactions and encrypted communications linking her to the programme. A former employee, Boniface Nzabandora, is said to have alerted authorities, sparking a broader investigation.

In addition, prosecutors allege that Ingabire maintained links with insurgent groups, including the P5 coalition and RUD-Urunana, the latter accused of carrying out the 2019 Kinigi attacks.

What is next?

The high court will set a new date for Ingabire and her co-accused's trial following the recusal request ruling. Meanwhile, she and her legal team are also pursuing a separate petition before the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of Article 106 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which regulates judicial disqualification.