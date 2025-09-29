Rwanda's Lived Global Cycling Moment Is One to Celebrate

As the curtain falls on.

The curtain has fallen on the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, and this has been such a significant moment for Rwanda and for every country who showed up on the streets for the last one week.

For the first time in history, the world's premier road cycling competition was held on African soil, and Rwanda has set a precedent that will ripple for years across sport, business, and tourism.

The week-long spectacle brought the global cycling fraternity to Kigali, with fans lining the city's streets to cheer both elite and junior riders.

While the medals went to some of the sport's established powers - Slovenia, Canada, Spain - the symbolism of Ethiopia's Tsige Kahsay breaking into the top 10 and Rwandan riders finishing among the best in their categories underscored Africa's growing presence in cycling.

Rwanda has proved that the continent not only deserves but can deliver world-class sporting events.

The impact on Rwanda's international visibility is already evident. Kigali's steep, scenic courses were beamed to millions of viewers worldwide, showcasing the capital's beauty, orderliness, and resilience.

President Paul Kagame was right to highlight the role of ordinary Rwandans, whose energy and hospitality amplified the atmosphere.

This soft power- images of cheering crowds, secure streets, and a seamlessly managed event - projects our country as a capable host for global gatherings, sporting or otherwise.

Economically, the championships injected momentum into the country's hospitality and service sectors.

Hotels, restaurants, and local businesses benefited from the influx of visitors, while global attention spotlighted Rwanda as a destination for tourism and investment.

The business community, too, stands to gain: major events of this scale reassure investors that the country is stable, organized, and open to the world.

Yet, beyond the medals and the immediate gains, the deeper legacy lies in inspiration. Thousands of young Rwandans and Africans have now seen firsthand that cycling is not a distant dream but an accessible path.

With proper investment in talent development, Africa could soon move from hosting to winning.

In the end, Rwanda's hosting of the UCI Road World Championships was more than a race.

It was a statement that Africa is ready, that Rwanda is capable, and that the road to future global opportunities may well run through Kigali.