Kenya: Jubilee Health Insurance Earns Top Financial Strength Rating

Nairobi — Global Credit Rating (GCR) has affirmed Jubilee Health Insurance with a Financial Strength Rating of AA(KE) with a Stable Outlook, placing the firm among the highest-rated health insurers in Kenya.

The AA(KE) rating reflects Jubilee's capacity to meet policyholder obligations at a time when medical costs continue to rise, straining households and businesses. According to GCR, the insurer has demonstrated resilience through strong cashflows, disciplined risk management, and reliable settlement of claims.

Jubilee Health was also named Health Financier of the Year in 2024 by the Kenya Medical Association, adding to recent recognitions within the healthcare and insurance sector. The company's leadership has pointed to financial stability as critical in navigating medical inflation, which has averaged above 10 percent annually in Kenya, outpacing overall inflation.

Jubilee Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Jubilee Holdings, has also received the same AA(KE) rating from GCR, positioning the group in the top tier of insurers in East Africa. Analysts note that financial strength is becoming increasingly central to the stability of Kenya's health insurance sector, where weaker firms often face delays in hospital payments or increased premiums for clients.