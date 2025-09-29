Kenya: DTB Opens 90th Branch in Kilimani

Nairobi — Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has opened its 90th branch in Kilimani, Nairobi, as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.

The new outlet, located along Lenana Road, will offer a wide range of services, including personal and business accounts, loans, mortgages, cards, insurance, and investment products.

DTB Director of Retail Banking George Otiende said the Kilimani branch will serve he area's growing business and residential community, offering accessible and personalised banking solutions.

In the first half of 2025, the lender recorded a 9.7 percent rise in net profit to Sh4.7 billion, supported by loan book growth and reduced funding costs.