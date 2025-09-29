Kenya: 'Liar!' - Kenyans Call Out City Lawyer Over Bribery Claims At Archer's Post Checkpoint

Nairobi — Kenyans have rallied to the defense of Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) officers stationed along the Marsabit-Isiolo Highway, dismissing claims by Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi that the officers routinely harass and extort bribes from travelers.

In a post on X, the lawyer barred from litigating at the Supreme Court after making repeated graft allegations against judges of the court, alleged that officers manning a checkpoint near Archer's Post were openly soliciting bribes.

"Drove all the way to the vicinity of Marsabit. Great road, great drive. A few kilometers from Archer's Post you have this Special AP Anti-Terrorism Unit... openly extorting and harassing Kenyans for bribes. Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and PS Raymond Omollo, please tell these APS to do their work without forcing Kenyans to give them bribes," Abdullahi wrote.

His remarks drew a swift and unusual pushback from Kenyans, including frequent users of the road, who accused the lawyer of "telling lies" and tarnishing the reputation of officers they described as professional and disciplined in an area considered one of the country's most sensitive security zones.

"SC, you have lied," said Ali Huqa, a frequent traveler.

"I come from Marsabit town and use the road at least twice a week. The multi-agency team at Archer's Post is very professional and does not harass travelers. They only check IDs through rolled-down windows."

Tourism and hospitality executive Mohammed Hersi echoed the sentiment, saying his encounters with the officers were cordial.

"The last time I traveled, they stopped my car, checked my ID, and let me proceed. Next time, engage them in friendly chat--you'll be surprised. They are quite friendly but firm. They also work under tough conditions--the area's temperatures can soar to 40 degrees."

'Professional and uncompromising'

Other longtime road users also vouched for the team. Mohamed Galgalo, who has driven to Moyale for 23 years, described the officers as "professional and never compromising," while Kiyo Nganga praised them as "a totally different crop of our National Police Service, one that makes you wish all officers could undergo such training and culture change. Bribes and extortion? I doubt that."

Several others--including Abdikadir Issack, Halake Waqo, Hassan Abdirahman, and Rashid Karayu--applauded the multi-agency team for conducting orderly, respectful, and corruption-free checks.

"If there's a corruption-free roadblock manned by police officers in Kenya, it's the one by this multi-agency team. Very considerate, committed, professional officials. It's better we appreciate them for the good work they are doing to secure our roads linking to our borders," said Karayu.

Despite the backlash, Abdullahi stood by his claims, insisting his criticism stemmed from personal experience.

He alleged that some vehicles were waved through without checks, saying "it was obvious why" they were exempted.

Still, the rare show of support for police officers--who are often accused of corruption on Kenyan highways--has stood out, with many Kenyans urging recognition of the ATPU's role in safeguarding one of the country's critical routes to the Ethiopia border.

The ATPU is among several multi-agency units that operate on high-risk roads, including highways in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Lamu.