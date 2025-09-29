Zambia: Ad1054 - Zambians Support Open Trade, Greater African Voice in International Affairs

Perceptions of China's influence as substantial and positive have declined significantly over the past decade.

Key findings

By margins of at least 6 to 1, Zambians are satisfied with the way that SADC and the AU recognise Zambia's needs and interests in their decision making. But fully half of citizens decline to offer an assessment. o A majority (61%) of respondents say African countries should have a greater say in international decision-making bodies such as the United Nations.

About six in 10 citizens (62%) prefer free trade over limiting international trade to protect domestic producers. o A similar majority (60%) favour open trade with countries around the world, while about three in 10 would privilege trade with African countries (21%) or Southern African countries (8%).

Only 13% of respondents say they have heard of the AfCFTA.

Positive assessments far outweigh negative ones when it comes to the economic and political influence of China (51% vs. 8%), the United States (45% vs. 9%), SADC (43% vs. 3%), the AU (38% vs. 3%), and the EU (33% vs. 4%). But more Zambians rate Russia's influence as negative than positive (19% vs. 15%).

Asked who helped Zambia most during the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents most frequently cite the United States (24%), followed by China (19%) and the AU or Africa CDC (7%).

The proportions of citizens who see China's influence on Zambia as substantial (44%) and positive (51%) have declined significantly over the past decade (from 75% and 72% in 2014, respectively).

Among Zambians who are aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, most (78%) favour taking a neutral stance in the war.

Zambia faces persistent economic challenges, including a high reliance on copper exports and vulnerability to fluctuations in global commodity prices (Saggese, Shawa, & Wani, 2025). The shock of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains hit the country hard, contributing to a debt default in November 2020 (International Monetary Fund, 2023). Although Zambia has attempted to diversify its economy beyond mining and agriculture, the country still faces significant hurdles on the path to long-term economic stability. Experts emphasise the importance of creating an attractive business environment outside the traditional sectors, fiscal reforms and debt restructuring, and investment in infrastructure development to support sustainable growth (African Development Bank, 2022).

The country's economy is heavily influenced by its trade relationships with neighbouring countries, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) (United Nations, 2015). Zambia plays an active role in SADC and COMESA - the latter is headquartered in Lusaka - and their initiatives aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and economic integration. The country has also ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), demonstrating its commitment to deeper regional integration (International Trade Administration, 2024).

Zambia has sought to strengthen its relationships with international partners, chief among them China, with which it continues to collaborate in sectors from agriculture to transport (Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, 2024). The Sino-Zambian relationship predates independence and grew increasingly strong during the early 2000s, resulting in a wide range of high-profile Chinese-supported projects, including railways, roads, stadiums, and a storage system for maize (Mwiinga & Willima, 2019; Chibwili, 2024).

How do Zambians view their economic and political relations with the rest of the world?

Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show that Zambians are supportive of international trade and political cooperation. They are more likely than not to welcome the economic and political influence of China, although perceptions that China's influence on Zambia is substantial and positive have declined sharply over the past decade.

Similarly, they are far more positive than negative in their assessments of the influence of the United States, SADC, the African Union (AU), and the European Union (EU), and they tend to express satisfaction with the way Zambia's needs and interests are recognised in SADC and AU decision making. But they say African countries need a stronger voice on global platforms such as the United Nations.

Most Zambians endorse open trade, while nearly one-third would privilege trade with African countries. But only slightly more than one in 10 Zambians are aware of the AfCFTA.

Edward Chibwili Edward Chibwili is the national investigator for Zambia.