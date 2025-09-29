South Africa: R2 Billion Misappropriated At Tembisa Hospital - Siu Uncovers Extensive Corruption

29 September 2025
Health-e (Cape Town)
By Health-E News

What's new

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has released an interim report revealing that over R2 billion intended for healthcare services at Tembisa Hospital was misappropriated. The investigation, begun in September 2022, identified 207 service providers involved in 4,501 purchase orders, many tied to fraudulent procurement practices.

How it happened

  • Hospital officials colluded with service providers to inflate invoices and approve payments for goods and services that were never delivered.
  • Three major syndicates, including the Maumela Syndicate, coordinated payments and funnelled funds into personal accounts and luxury assets.
  • Lapses in internal controls and inadequate verification processes allowed fraudulent orders and duplicate payments to go unnoticed.

Why it matters

  • Over R122 million in direct payments to corrupt actors has been traced, and luxury assets valued at approximately R520 million linked to the syndicates have been identified.
  • Funds intended for medical supplies, equipment, and services were diverted, undermining patient care.
  • The report highlights systemic failures in procurement oversight, reinforcing the need for stronger governance and monitoring in public hospitals.

What They're Saying

In a press statement, the SIU said, "Key officials from the Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH) and Tembisa Hospital are accused of benefiting from corrupt payments that facilitated the irregular appointment of service providers, involving money laundering and fraud through fronting and the use of false supply chain management documentation."

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi raised a moral question at a press briefing today. "The people who killed Babita, and who put Mr T (another whistleblower in government) are driving Lamborghinis. They are living a free life. Now, what type of country are we going to become that the public servants who are the real public servants are the ones that are in hiding, and the skebenzas (thugs) are the ones driving Lamborghinis?"-Health-e News

Tagged:
