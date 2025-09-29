Africa: Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Shot Priced At $40 - - What It Means for South Africa

29 September 2025
Health-e (Cape Town)
By Health-E News

What's new

  • From 2027, Indian generics companies and Hetero Labs Dr. Reddy's will supply lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable PrEP with ~96-100% efficacy, for US$40 (R698) per person per year across 120 low- and middle-income countries.
  • South Africa, home to the world's largest HIV epidemic, is included in the agreement, making the country one of the first able to procure affordable long-acting PrEP.

Why it matters

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

  • Daily oral PrEP uptake in South Africa has lagged. Adherence challenges, stigma, and supply disruptions limit impact.
  • This marks a dramatic price drop compared to current U.S. list prices (~US$28,000/year) for the Gilead developed version of lenacapavir.
  • Lenacapavir's six-month dosing schedule could dramatically improve consistency and reduce barriers for high-risk populations.
  • At $40/year, the injectable is a potential game changer for scaling prevention.

The catch

  • The current PEPFAR / Global Fund programme aims for 2 million people by 2028 . UNAIDS modelling suggests this will prevent just 50,000 infections out of a potential 3.8 million.
  • Many high-HIV countries are left out of the licensing deal, raising concerns about regional inequity.
  • Even at a low price, reaching millions requires budget allocations, procurement plans, and political will.
  • Some licensing agreements limit which manufacturers can produce and which countries can use the generics. These restrictions reduce competition and may delay access in excluded territories.

What they're saying

"This scenario of opaque pricing, restrictive licensing and inadequate global targets will leave far too many people at continued risk of preventable HIV infections," says Antonio Flores, Senior HIV/TB Advisor at MSF's Southern Africa Medical Unit. "South Africa cannot afford to repeat past mistakes- it must move quickly to secure lenacapavir for key populations and push for broader access across the region."

"Generic manufacture of lenacapavir is essential to ensure this breakthrough HIV prevention option is not limited to a privileged few," says Professor Saiqa Mullick, Director of Implementation Science at Wits RHI, University of the Witwatersrand. "By driving prices down and securing sustainable supply, generics will make six-monthly PrEP a real choice for the millions of people in great need in low- and middle-income countries."-Health-e News

This article is republished under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Health-e. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.