Liberia: New Navaids to Transform Safety, Operations At RIA

Liberia is making significant strides toward modernizing its aviation infrastructure, with ongoing efforts to upgrade Roberts International Airport (RIA) aimed at enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and compliance with international standards.

On the sidelines of the 42nd ICAO General Assembly, a high-level delegation from the Liberia Aviation Authority (LAA) and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) met with INTELCAN, a global leader in air navigation solutions.

The meeting focused on the manufacturing and delivery of new Navigational Aids (NavAids) for the Roberts International Airport (RIA), a critical component in addressing safety issues identified in Liberia's 2022 ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

These deficiencies, if left unaddressed, posed serious risks to aircraft operations, passenger safety, and the overall efficiency of Liberia's only international airport. The installation of new NavAids is therefore expected to significantly enhance aircraft guidance systems, bringing RIA into full compliance with ICAO safety standards.

"The modernization of Roberts International Airport's navigational systems is a milestone for Liberia," said a senior official from LAA. "It strengthens the safety and reliability of air travel in our country and boosts confidence in Liberia's aviation sector both regionally and internationally."

The NavAids, which are currently under production by INTELCAN, are designed to meet stringent global safety standards, improving operational precision for aircraft arrivals and departures. Once installed, they are expected to enhance aviation safety, increase operational efficiency, and support Liberia's economic growth by ensuring consistent and reliable international connectivity.

The Government of Liberia has played a central role in supporting the project, reflecting its commitment to safe, modern, and sustainable aviation infrastructure. This effort also aligns with broader government objectives to integrate Liberia's air transport sector into regional and global aviation networks.

"Upgrading Roberts International Airport is not only about technology--it's about securing the future of Liberia's aviation sector," said a government spokesperson. "These investments are critical for meeting international safety standards and fostering confidence among travelers and airlines."

The modernization of RIA's navigational systems marks a turning point for Liberia's aviation sector, signaling the country's determination to meet international best practices and strengthen its position as a reliable hub for regional and global air transport.

As Liberia continues to implement these upgrades, aviation stakeholders anticipate improved safety, efficiency, and competitiveness, creating a safer environment for passengers and reinforcing the nation's long-term economic development goals.