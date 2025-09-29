Zimbabwe: Government Reforms Positively Changing Lives and Livelihoods, UN Told

A comprehensive package of reforms and targeted investments by the Government, which have seen the economy grow by 6 percent for the past few years, are positively changing lives and livelihoods across the country.

This was said by President Mnangagwa in a speech read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira during the General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday.

He said the doctrine of "leaving no one and no place behind" defines the core of Zimbabwe's national development trajectory.

"Guided by our National Development Strategy, we are undertaking comprehensive reforms and targeted investments to transform and build our country, brick by brick, resulting in a consistent GDP (gross domestic product) growth of around 6 percent for the past few years," President Mnangagwa said.

"Reforms to our critical economic sectors, including agriculture, mining, tourism and manufacturing, have resulted in significant levels of investment, positively changing the lives and livelihoods of our people.

"Strengthening our social protection frameworks remains a top priority."

The empowerment of women, the youth and persons with disabilities, he said, enhanced inclusivity and broad participation in national development processes by all citizens.

In order to ensure sustainable development, especially in the wake of climate change, Zimbabwe is mainstreaming climate action across all development planning processes, he added.

"Our focus is on expanding renewable energy, strengthening early warning systems, scaling up climate smart agriculture, accelerating dam construction and increasing the utilisation of irrigation systems.

"Zimbabwe is ready and available to share with the UN member states our successful Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-smart agriculture model, among our many economic empowerment models," the President said.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities. As we approach COP30, Zimbabwe calls on all states to demonstrate greater ambition by enhancing their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)."

President Mnangagwa said the country, while recognising the invaluable role of technology in leapfrogging development, remained supportive of the establishment of frameworks and strategies to combat the use of technology for criminal purposes.

"The role of ICT (information and communication technology) and AI (artificial intelligence) in transforming lives and accelerating development is indisputable. It is, however, equally observed that criminals are using ICT for harmful behaviour, with serious destabilising consequences to society," he said.

"Zimbabwe remains supportive of the establishment of frameworks and strategies to combat the use of technology for criminal purposes. The Global Dialogue on AI Governance should assist all countries. We applaud the deliberate efforts by the UN Secretary-General towards optimising the benefits of technology while minimising the potential harmful effects of the same."