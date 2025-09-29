Zimbabwe: President Greenlights Nationwide Sports Tournament to Combat Drug Abuse

28 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has given the nod to the launch of a sports tournament that is designed to engage young people countrywide in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

The Munhumutapa Cup will represent the latest effort to eliminate a menace that is destroying the "soul of the nation".

The announcement of the tournament was made by Special Presidential Investment Adviser Dr Paul Tungwarara during the launch of the Mashonaland West Province Affiliates Empowerment Fund.

"Let me share with the youth what I have been discussing with President Mnangagwa.

"We discussed setting up the Munhumutapa Cup as a vehicle to fight drug and substance abuse in our youth," he said.

"He has given us the green light to launch that Cup and it's coming soon. We have volleyball, netball, soccer and basketball."

He said the competition would be organised from the grassroots to the national level.

"We start at the grassroots . . . it will start at village level going upwards to national level.

"Those who excel at the national level will receive their medals and Cup at a function presided over by President Mnangagwa."

The Government is heightening efforts to fight drug and substance abuse, especially among the youth.

"This scourge of drug and substance abuse has destroyed the future of the youth, who are leaders of tomorrow," Dr Tungwarara said.

"Can a country be led by drunk youth? We want our youth to move away from mutoriro, bronco and alcohol abuse.

"Through this, we will conquer this problem and have an empowered youth for our country's economic growth."

The Government has already invested heavily in combatting the crisis.

The National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse was established to coordinate a whole-of-Government response.

Sixty-seven treatment and rehabilitation centres have been identified across the country, with several already operational.

In the 2025 National Budget, ZiG865 million was allocated to support the programme.

Added Dr Tungwarara: "Please don't be selfish. Don't think President Mnangagwa is not aware of the abuse of these funds. He has now come up with a framework where all affiliates will compile reports to be handed to his office explaining how the money disbursed has been used . . .

"He wants to see it reach even that person abusing drugs so that he changes his mindset."

Read the original article on The Herald.

