Zimbabwe: Highlanders' Big Celebration Darkened By Sikhonjwa's Death

28 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Innocent Kurira,

Highlanders have been dealt a painful setback with the death of Babongile Sikhonjwa, one of the key architects behind the club's upcoming 100-year celebrations.

Sikhonjwa was more than a long-time supporter. He was a cultural figure who embodied the black-and-white spirit, a man whose energy and ideas helped keep the club connected to its roots.

His passing on comes just as Bosso were shaping a programme meant to unite generations of fans for a once-in-a-lifetime centenary party.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A member of the entertainment committee, Sikhonjwa had taken charge of conceptualising and co-ordinating the festivities. He worked on everything from engaging artistes and community leaders to drawing in former players and supporters across the diaspora.

Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla, who worked closely with him, described the loss as devastating.

"We have lost out with the passing of Sikhonjwa. He was not just a committed member of the entertainment committee, he was the heartbeat of it. This celebration meant everything to him and we are shattered that he will not be there to see it unfold."

Friends and colleagues recall a man who was always smiling, always mobilising. He brought people together, bridging generations and reminding everyone that Highlanders are more than just a football club.

In recent months Sikhonjwa had already begun reaching out to musical acts, cultural groups and former players. His dream was to see the Highlanders family gather in a grand celebration of pride, history and hope.

The club, which has survived internal fights and tough seasons, now faces the centenary without one of its most passionate organisers. Tributes continue to pour in from fans and stakeholders who say Sikhonjwa lived and breathed Bosso.

He was buried yesterday at his rural home in Gwanda District, Matabelelaland South Province . Though gone, his spirit, like that of the club he loved, endures.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.