Highlanders have been dealt a painful setback with the death of Babongile Sikhonjwa, one of the key architects behind the club's upcoming 100-year celebrations.

Sikhonjwa was more than a long-time supporter. He was a cultural figure who embodied the black-and-white spirit, a man whose energy and ideas helped keep the club connected to its roots.

His passing on comes just as Bosso were shaping a programme meant to unite generations of fans for a once-in-a-lifetime centenary party.

A member of the entertainment committee, Sikhonjwa had taken charge of conceptualising and co-ordinating the festivities. He worked on everything from engaging artistes and community leaders to drawing in former players and supporters across the diaspora.

Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla, who worked closely with him, described the loss as devastating.

"We have lost out with the passing of Sikhonjwa. He was not just a committed member of the entertainment committee, he was the heartbeat of it. This celebration meant everything to him and we are shattered that he will not be there to see it unfold."

Friends and colleagues recall a man who was always smiling, always mobilising. He brought people together, bridging generations and reminding everyone that Highlanders are more than just a football club.

In recent months Sikhonjwa had already begun reaching out to musical acts, cultural groups and former players. His dream was to see the Highlanders family gather in a grand celebration of pride, history and hope.

The club, which has survived internal fights and tough seasons, now faces the centenary without one of its most passionate organisers. Tributes continue to pour in from fans and stakeholders who say Sikhonjwa lived and breathed Bosso.

He was buried yesterday at his rural home in Gwanda District, Matabelelaland South Province . Though gone, his spirit, like that of the club he loved, endures.