Zimbabwe: Diversifying Farming With Agro-Tourism

Zimbabwe's agriculture continues to evolve, with farmers finding new ways to adapt to shifting markets, changing climate and rising production costs.

One shining example of innovation and resilience is Nottingham Estate, a thriving citrus operation in Beitbridge that has not only carved out a niche in the citrus market but has also embraced agro-tourism as a model for diversification and sustainability.

Nottingham Estate is home to vast orchards of oranges, grapefruit and Eureka lemons, producing high-quality fruit that is both consumed locally and exported to regional and international markets.

Citrus farming has long been associated with Zimbabwe's southern Lowveld due to its hot climate and fertile soils, and Nottingham Estate has mastered the art of balancing quality production with modern farming techniques.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From meticulous orchard management to efficient irrigation systems and pest management practices, Nottingham demonstrates how professional farming practices can yield both volume and quality.

Their orchards produce fruit that meets stringent export standards while also satisfying domestic demand. But Nottingham has not stopped at traditional farming.

Recognising that citrus production can be seasonal and susceptible to market and climatic fluctuations, the estate has moved beyond selling fruit; it has embraced agro-tourism and value diversification.

Agro-tourism: Opening farms to the public

Agro-tourism is a growing trend worldwide, and Nottingham Estate has become one of Zimbabwe's pioneers in this field.

The concept is simple: Farmers open their farms to visitors, offering them experiences that combine education, leisure and nature.

At Nottingham, educational tours are organised for schoolchildren, researchers, tourists and farmers who want to learn about citrus farming. These tours showcase everything from orchard management to irrigation, pest control and post-harvest handling.

By doing so, the estate not only generates an additional income stream but also raises awareness of agriculture as a business and career path. What makes Nottingham's agro-tourism model even more unique is the integration of wildlife into the farming landscape. Oranges affected by pests, which cannot be sold on the fresh market, are repurposed as feed for elephants and baboons at the nearby fly camp.

Visitors delight in watching wildlife enjoy this natural treat, turning what could have been waste into a tool for conservation and tourism.

This creative recycling not only reduces post-harvest losses but also positions Nottingham as an estate that blends agriculture, tourism and conservation into one seamless value proposition.

Why agro-tourism makes sense for farmers

While not every farmer has the capacity to run large citrus estates, the principle of agro-tourism can be applied at different scales.

Farmers with land and unique agricultural activities can open their doors to schools, tourists and community groups, offering educational and recreational experiences.

Here are some benefits of agro-tourism:

Additional income stream -- Agriculture is increasingly vulnerable to fluctuating commodity prices. Agro-tourism provides a stable and complementary source of revenue, reducing reliance on seasonal harvests. Value addition -- Instead of only selling raw produce, farmers can earn by selling experiences, farm-based products and services. Community engagement --Agro-tourism creates stronger ties between farmers and their communities by raising awareness of food production and promoting local pride. Employment creation -- Tourism activities on farms require guides, hospitality staff and marketing, creating jobs beyond traditional farming. Sustainability and waste reduction -- As Nottingham has shown, even waste products such as pest-damaged fruit can be creatively repurposed for conservation and tourism.

Practical steps for farmers

For farmers interested in exploring agro-tourism, here are some practical entry points:

Start small: Organise simple tours for local schools or community groups to showcase farming activities.

Diversify activities: Offer fruit picking, animal feeding or demonstrations of farming techniques.

Partner with tourism operators: Collaborate with local lodges, schools and travel agencies to bring visitors.

Tell your story: Visitors are often more interested in the story behind the farm and the farmer's journey than in technical details.

Ensure safety and hospitality: Clean facilities, friendly staff and clear safety measures are essential. Zimbabwe's agricultural future depends not only on increasing production but also on diversifying income sources and integrating farming into broader economic systems.

Nottingham Estate has shown that with innovation, farms can be more than production units; they can be hubs of learning, conservation and tourism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For farmers with land, particularly in areas with access to wildlife, natural beauty or unique farming activities, agro-tourism is an opportunity worth exploring.

By combining agriculture with tourism, farmers can secure additional income, reduce risks and contribute to both rural development and national economic growth.

The story of Nottingham Estate demonstrates that the future of farming lies in innovation and diversification. Citrus farming remains a lucrative venture, but what sets Nottingham apart is its ability to combine agriculture with tourism and conservation.

By doing so, it has created a resilient business model that not only feeds markets but also educates, entertains and sustains communities.

For Zimbabwean farmers, the lesson is clear: those who innovate will thrive. Agro-tourism is not just about opening farms to visitors; it is about reimagining what a farm can be, a space where agriculture, education, conservation and commerce come together.

Tina Nleya is AMA's marketing and public relations manager. She can be contacted on email: tnleya@ama.co.zw. Word From The Market is a column produced by AMA to promote market-driven production.