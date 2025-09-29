Zimbabwe: ZB Financial Holdings Makes History With Sustainability Certification

ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH) has become the first financial institution in Zimbabwe to achieve a sustainability certification, a milestone hailed as pivotal for driving the country's economic and sustainable industrial growth.

The European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD) announced the certification, with its International Council of Sustainability Standards for Value-Driven Financial Institutions chairperson Mr Arshad Rab offering "heartiest congratulations" to Group CEO Dr Shepherd Fungura, chief executive (banking) Mr Elisha Chibvuri and the entire ZB family.

In a press release, Mr Rab stated that the certification "demonstrates the commitment of the top leadership of the ZB Financial Holdings to play a pivotal role in driving Zimbabwe's economic growth and sustainably industrialise the country".

"This certification is not just a recognition; it is a declaration of intent," said Mrs Agnes Makamure, chairperson of the ZBFH board.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It signals our readiness to lead in sustainable finance, not only in Zimbabwe but across Africa. As a group, we have adopted SSCI standards as a strategic compass; guiding how we operate, innovate and grow. We thank the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for walking this journey with us and for championing a future where financial institutions are measured not just by profit, but by purpose."

SSCI is a holistic global framework requiring a business to not only be profitable, but to also do business in a responsible manner, caring for people and the planet. This aligns with environment, social, governance (ESG) standards, and connects directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Apart from aligning with SDGs, ZB's high-impact goals also align with National Development Strategy 1 and include stimulating the agriculture value chain to promote financial inclusion and foster investments in sustainable infrastructure development.

The certification, which is part of an initiative required by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, is expected to set a new benchmark for the nation's financial sector, with all other banks reportedly working towards the same standard.

While awarded to ZB Bank, the certification reflects the unified standards adopted across the ZBFH Group.

As a diversified financial services provider in banking, insurance and investments, ZBFH is committed to sustainable growth and regional expansion, fully aligned with its purpose of improving lives through service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For clients and stakeholders, this achievement signals a future-focused institution ready to lead responsibly, innovate boldly and grow sustainably.

"By becoming the first sustainability certified financial institution in the country, the ZB family is also assuming the responsibility of demonstrating sustainability excellence to Zimbabwe's entire financial sector and beyond," Mr Rab added.

The EOSD chairperson also noted that the certification marks the beginning of a cooperation to "collectively address the economic challenges Zimbabwe faces" through partnership with the Government, the people of Zimbabwe and close collaboration with the central bank to ensure "inclusive prosperity for all".

Mr Rab pledged his full support to Dr Fungura and his team as they work to achieve "ambitious sustainability targets for their institution and the country".