Zimbabwe: 'We're Not Safe'. . .Bosso Out to Switch Off Kariba

Highlanders step onto the Barbourfields turf this afternoon knowing only victory will ease their relegation worries.

They host ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 29 clash that carries heavy stakes for both sides.

Coach Pieter de Jongh admits the numbers don't lie. Bosso sit on 33 points, four clear of the drop zone, while ZPC Kariba have 37 and are hardly safe themselves.

"We are not safe. We need to collect points. We need to win this one against ZPC Kariba. We have studied how they play but it's going to be a difficult match. We have some injuries but we hope we will pull through," the Dutchman said.

De Jongh urged the Bosso faithful to create another fortress atmosphere like last weekend's Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final.

"I call on the fans to come in their numbers like they did when we played against Scottland. Our fans are amazing and we need them again as we shift attention to the league," he said.

Skipper Ariel "Mangoye" Sibanda will again marshal the side with deputy Andrew Mbeba, while Arthur Ndlovu, Brian Mlotshwa, Melikhaya Ncube, Never Rauzhi, Learnmore Muyambo and Nigerian striker Benjamin "Ndlangamandla" Adeogun are key to turning pressure into points.

In the capital, Rufaro Stadium becomes the stage for a fierce Harare derby between Dynamos and Caps United, two traditional giants suddenly battling for survival. Dynamos, marooned in 16th place on 29 points, cannot afford another slip.

Their coach Kelvin Kaindu said: "It's a big game, a derby match we can't afford to lose. We need to collect points and we have been working hard at training. We are hoping for the best."

Caps United, under Ian Bakala, are also desperate for daylight from the bottom four, giving the showdown a tense Zambian touch through the two coaches.

Elsewhere, Ascot Stadium hosts a Midlands derby between Kwekwe United and MWOS. The Triangle United-Simba Bhora league match has been postponed as the defending champions focus on continental duty.

Simba Bhora carry Zimbabwe's flag in Eswatini this afternoon in the Caf Champions League second leg against Nsingizini FC. The Shamva side lead 1-0 from the first leg in Francistown, Botswana, and are eyeing a place in the next round of their maiden Champions League campaign. Nsingizini, in only their second Caf club outing after last year's Confederations Cup exit to Stellenbosch FC of South Africa, will be looking to upset the Zimbabweans.

Castle Lager PSL Week 29 fixtures

Today: Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields Stadium), CAPS United v Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium), Kwekwe United v MWOS (Ascot Stadium), Triangle United v Simba Bhora (postponed).

CAF Champions League

Today: Simba Bhora v Nsingizini FC (Eswatini).