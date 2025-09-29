Zimbabwe: Exercise Blue Lugwasho a Testament to Regional Cooperation

The Southern African Development Community Standing Aviation Committee (SAC) recently held a multinational humanitarian exercise codenamed Exercise Blue Lugwasho at Livingstone Air Force Base in Zambia.

The exercise, which was conducted from September 8 to 25, is held every two years among SADC air forces.

Participating air forces were from Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Zambia, which was the host nation.

Zimbabwe is expected to host a similar exercise in 2027.

SADC member states take turns to host the event in alphabetical order.

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono, who attended the official closing ceremony at Livingstone Air Force Base on Thursday as a representative of AFZ Commander Air Marshal Jacob Nzvede, described the successful event as a testament to regional cooperation.

He emphasised the significance of participating in such a multinational exercise, where 19 military aircraft were used for various tasks.

"This is a testament of regional cooperation. I am excited that as AFZ, we have participated in this exercise successfully," he said.

"I can say it is a learning process, where we are here to learn as well as gather the ability to operate together."

Air Vice Marshal Chingono commended participants from Zimbabwe for blending well with other air men and air women from SADC member states.

"To participate as we did is the foundation to our next hosting tenure. Every AFZ participant who was here was able to learn something new, which will assist us in preparing for the next exercise back home in 2027.

"Our collaborative efforts as SADC air forces create synergies that bind us beyond borders," he said.

The official ceremony marking the end of the exercise was marked by various activities that included a culture expo, aerobatics by the Zambian Air Force and an airborne demonstration by Zambian Special Forces.

During the cultural exhibition, Zambia's Defence Minister Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, accompanied by air chiefs from participating member states, toured all stands.

In its cultural booth, AFZ showcased the special dressing peculiar to Zimbabwe, decorated with the Zimbabwean bird, branded wear with national colours and Zimbabwean traditional dishes.

"Intercultural exchange is an essential tool in marketing our culture to other SADC countries. We are military personnel, yes, but beyond that we have cultures that define our Ubuntu," added Air Vice Marshal Chingono.

"So, participating in such an exhibition brings us together as we will get attracted to unique cultures, promote cultural tourism, thereby cementing our multilateral relationships as SADC air forces."

All participating member states were awarded certificates for taking part in the event.

Beyond combat training exercises, SADC air forces demonstrated that peacetime operations are a testament to regional cooperation.