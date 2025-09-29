Zimbabwe: Eyes On Bennett in T20 Qualifiers

28 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Tinashe Kusema

Brian Bennett is batting like a man who owns the moment.

At just 21, the opener has steadied Zimbabwe's top order, forging key partnerships with Ben Curran in ODIs and Tests, and with Tadiwanashe Marumani in T20s.

On Friday last week, he underlined that form with a match winning 72 off 44 balls as Zimbabwe chased down Uganda's 152 for nine, sealing a five-wicket win to open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final campaign.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Obviously, that was a good start to get the momentum in our hands," Bennett said. "It's always good to start a tournament like this and get a good win under our belts.

"It gives us a lot of confidence to come back into our next game. We're not looking too far ahead, just taking it one game at a time.

"There is still a long way to go."

Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans backed Bennett with three wickets apiece, ensuring Zimbabwe began the qualifiers with authority. Eight teams -- Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe -- are battling for two places at the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Next up is Botswana.

The neighbours meet at Harare Sports Club at 2pm today as the tournament enters matchday two.

"We still have to stick to our processes and hopefully we can win our matches and, hopefully, the tournament," Bennett said of the team's strategy. "The amount of preparation and T20 games we've had in the build-up has been key."

"We had a lot of cricket under our belts in the last year or so and starting the tournament with a win again is also very good. Personally, my target is just to win games for Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe have made one change to their squad after Sean Williams, 39, withdrew for personal reasons.

Wicketkeeper batter Clive Madande comes in as his replacement.

Updated Chevrons Squad

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.