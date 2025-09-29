Kenya: Hemingways Travel Expands Into Rwanda

Nairobi — Hemingways Travel has announced its entry into the Rwandan market as the company marks 70 years in the travel industry.

The expansion underscores the firm's push to strengthen its East African presence and position itself for continental growth.

Hemingways Hospitality Group CEO Ross Evans said the next phase of the company's strategy will focus on regional expansion and technology adoption to enhance client services.

The company has rolled out AI-driven booking and management tools but stressed that the technology will complement, not replace, its hallmark personalised service.

Managing Director Dr. Joseph Kithitu said Hemingways aims to combine innovation with its legacy of customer care.

Hemingways, part of the Hemingways Group, has built its reputation on travel management services and is banking on a blend of tradition and technology to shape its future across Africa.