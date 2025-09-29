Kenya: Thx22 Foundation Extends Support to Rafiki Mwema Centre

Nairobi — THX22 Foundation has launched the second phase of its support to Rafiki Mwema Therapeutic Centre in Nakuru, which rehabilitates and protects traumatised children.

In the first phase, the foundation funded school fees for 65 children, covering primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. For the current school term, it has allocated KES 303,045 to continue supporting learning at Rafiki Jasiri School.

"This second phase reflects our long-term commitment to the children of Rafiki Jasiri School," said Paolo Abenavoli, Head of Projects at THX22 Foundation. "We believe that consistent support whether in education, wellbeing, or care empowers children not only to recover but also to thrive."

Nicholus Njogu, Country Director of Rafiki Mwema, said: "The donation represents so much more than education. It symbolizes dignity, belonging, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Phase two shows these children that they are not forgotten."

According to World Vision Kenya, about 150,000 children are sexually abused each year, with many cases going unreported due to fear and stigma.