Ethiopia: Hailstorms, Floods Devastate Farmlands in Tigray and Amhara

Severe hail mixed with heavy rain in Tigray and a series of floods and landslides in Amhara have destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland, leaving tens of thousands of farming households facing hardship.

In Degua Tembien Woreda of Southeast Tigray Zone, a hailstorm struck on 26 September 2025 and damaged 143 hectares of cultivated land, completely wiping out standing crops.

Gebrekiristos Aregawi, Chief Administrator of Degua Tembien Woreda, said the storm left 284 farming households in distress. "We will provide support to the affected community to the extent possible," he said, while urging governmental and non-governmental organizations to mobilize additional assistance.

Farmers in the area told local media that the loss of crops has placed both their families and livestock in grave danger.

Mamoy G/Mariam, Degua Tembien Woreda Office of Economy, Agriculture, and Horticulture, official stressed that the scale of the disaster requires "a mechanism to ensure sustained support and a continuous source of livelihood" for affected households.

In the Amhara region, flooding, hail, and landslides during the rainy season have also caused widespread destruction. In Meket Woreda of North Wollo Zone alone, the Agriculture Office reported the loss of 6,000 hectares of farmland, affecting more than 45,000 families.

Local farmers told Deutsche Welle Amharic that crops, grazing land, and animal feed were completely destroyed. "Everything is gone. Our cattle have nothing to eat, and we are in distress," said Sisay Chane, a farmer from Qimqim Kebele. "My beans, teff, wheat, and sorghum are destroyed. Nothing has been done for us; we are crying and have lost our way. Many people are leaving the area and migrating elsewhere."

Solomon Wonde, Head of the Meket Woreda Agriculture Office, confirmed the scale of the destruction, noting that no aid has reached the affected families so far.

Desta Legesse, Disaster Monitoring and Crop Development Expert at the North Wollo Zone Disaster Prevention and Food Security Office, added that heavy rain, landslides, and strong winds caused damage across several woredas. She reported that in Bugna and Waldia woredas, strong winds destroyed the roofs of 20 homes, while in Bugna, Gubalafto, and Wadla woredas, lightning killed 73 animals and destroyed 11 beehives.

Amhara Regional Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Diakon Tesfaye Batable acknowledged that natural disasters occurred this year across South Wollo, North Wollo, East Gojjam, Waghimra Zone Administration, and Central Gondar. He said his office, together with partner organizations, is assessing the extent of crop and livestock losses. "The findings will be made public in November, after which aid will be provided," he said.

On 3 September 2025, Addis Standard reported that successive days of heavy rain mixed with hail had struck the Waghimra Nationalities Administration Zone starting in mid-August. The disaster killed one person and destroyed sorghum, corn, bean, and barley crops planted on 849 hectares of farmland, leaving 4,588 households exposed to hunger and hardship.