Namibia: It Was a Great Show - Haindongo

29 September 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

The manager of the newly promoted Premier League outfit, Rundu Chiefs FC Agripa Haindongo, said his team showed a great display at the preseason friendlies held at Tsumeb on Saturday.

The pre-season friendlies saw Rundu Chiefs, Chief Santos, Eeshoke Chula Chula and KK United playing against each other at the historic Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb.

In the first game, host Rundu Chiefs locked horns against Chief Santos, which ended in a stalemate.

Eeshoke Chula Chula from Ohangwena faced KK United from Nkurenkuru and produced another stalemate result after each side found the back of the net once.

The third fixture saw home side Chiefs Santos clashing against KK United, where Chiefs Santos stunned the Rundu-based KK United 5-0.

The last match of the preseason friendlies saw two Premier League giants, Eeshoke Chula and Rundu Chiefs, sharing the spoils after each side scored one.

Speaking to New Era Sport after the games, Rundu Chiefs manager Haindongo said the purpose of the games was to prepare his team for the new season.

He said the team played well and identified some areas that need to be polished.

"I am happy with the test. We will make sure we fill those grey areas that need reinforcement with new players to make it very competitive," said the manager.

He added that the team will soon host preparation games against African Stars, Young African and others.

Asked why the Rundu-based club is hosting games in Tsumeb, Haindongo said there is no sport field in Rundu currently, as the Rundu Stadium is under renovation.

"I think Tsumeb will be our home ground for the next season until the situation of the field in Rundu is sorted. For now, we will be accommodating teams here in the copper town," he said.

The manager raised concerns over the lack of sponsorship for Rundu, one of the biggest and most historic clubs.

"This is a big concern. Running the club, especially in the country's elite league, requires sufficient funding and sponsorships. We are only surviving from the empty pockets - and thanks to the 300 paid-up members who have carried the team this far," Haindongo said.

He further applauded the supporters who turned up in numbers to support the team in Tsumeb.

"Their numbers were the twelve players on the field. We appreciate that. We can see that they are hungry for football and cannot wait for the league to start," he said.

