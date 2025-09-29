Kenya: Sixty Years On, the Malvinas Question Remains an Unfinished Decolonisation Challenge

Sixty years after the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2065 (XX) -- its first call for a peaceful solution to the Malvinas Question -- the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgias, South Sandwich Islands and surrounding waters remains unresolved. It is a stark reminder that decolonisation is still unfinished business.

For Eastern Africa, whose post-independence identity is rooted in anti-colonial struggle, the Malvinas Question offers more than a distant dispute. It is an opportunity to reaffirm the shared belief that no region should remain under colonial administration in the 21st century.

A Historical Dispute

The United Kingdom has occupied the Malvinas Islands since 1833, when British forces expelled the legitimate Argentine authorities and population -- an act Argentina never accepted and has continuously protested. In 1965 the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 2065 (XX), explicitly acknowledging a sovereignty dispute and urging both parties to negotiate a peaceful solution, taking into account the interests -- not the wishes -- of the islands' inhabitants. This distinction matters: the Malvinas represent a special colonial situation with an implanted population, not a people entitled to self-determination.

Argentina's Peaceful Approach

From 1966 to 1982 Argentina and the UK engaged in sustained negotiations. Argentina repeatedly pledged to respect the islanders' way of life and cultural identity, guaranteeing full rights under the Argentine Constitution. Even after the 1982 armed conflict, the UN again called for renewed dialogue through Resolution 37/9, and in 1994 Argentina gave the Malvinas Question constitutional status, mandating the peaceful recovery of the islands and surrounding maritime areas in line with international law.

Yet the UK continues to refuse negotiations, disregarding both international law and the will of the international community.

Why Africa Should Care

Eastern African nations know the weight of historical injustice. Supporting Argentina's call is not only diplomacy but coherence -- honouring the legacy of Julius Nyerere, Jomo Kenyatta and other leaders who insisted that justice cannot be partial or selective. Many African countries have already expressed solidarity through the African Union, the Group of 77 and UN statements. The Malvinas Question is not just about islands in the South Atlantic but about the consistency of global norms.

In June 2025 the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation (C-24) -- which includes seven African members -- adopted by consensus yet another resolution urging Argentina and the UK to resume negotiations "as soon as possible" to reach a peaceful solution. This underscores the strength of international support for dialogue.

The message is clear: the international community still believes in negotiation, dialogue and diplomacy over silence. Argentina calls on all countries that value multilateralism, law and justice to speak up for dialogue. Reaffirming the relevance of UN Resolution 2065 (XX) reminds the world that unresolved colonial situations concern us all.