South Africa: Severe Storm Warnings Issued Across South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe storm warnings for various provinces, urging residents and motorists to exercise caution as unpredictable weather conditions unfold.

The eastern parts of the country, particularly Gauteng, are currently experiencing intermittent rain that significantly reduces visibility.

According to the agency, this warning encompasses several provinces, including Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert to changing weather conditions and prepare for potential disruptions.

A yellow Level 4 warning indicates the potential for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, primarily impacting central and northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Those living in these regions are urged to be prepared for flash flooding in low-lying areas and on vulnerable roadways.

In addition, dangerous lightning and damaging winds may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, homes - especially informal settlements - vehicles, and agricultural livelihoods.

Another warning highlights disruptive rainfall anticipated in the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which could create hazardous driving conditions due to slippery roads and reduced visibility, increasing the likelihood of minor motor vehicle accidents.

Meanwhile, two separate yellow Level 2 warnings have been issued in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The SAWS warns of severe thunderstorms expected to bring heavy rain and localised flooding in the extreme eastern regions, which could result in potential damage to infrastructure and property.

Today, the SAWS forecasts a significant drop in temperatures across the interior of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, bringing very cold conditions that residents should prepare for, especially during morning and evening hours.

In Limpopo, the agency reported partly cloudy conditions in the southwestern Bushveld, and otherwise cloudy and cool weather with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be clear in the extreme west, but otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will be widespread in the extreme east.

"Motorists are urged to drive with increased caution, maintaining a safe following distance and adhering to local traffic advisories," SAWS said.

Those living in flood-prone areas should take proactive measures to secure their property and be ready for potential evacuations if necessary.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with local news for real-time weather information and advisories.