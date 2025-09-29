South Africa: President Establishes Inquiry Into DPP Chauke's Fitness to Hold Office

29 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established an inquiry into the fitness of Advocate Andrew Chauke to continue serving as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Presidency announced in a statement on Monday that the inquiry was set up in terms of section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act of 1998.

Pending the outcome of the inquiry, President Ramaphosa has suspended Adv Chauke with effect from 20 July 2025, on full pay.

"The inquiry will look into certain serious allegations regarding Adv Chauke's fitness and propriety to hold office as a Director of Public Prosecutions and as a member of the National Prosecuting Authority. Adv Chauke was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions on 1 September 2011," the Presidency said.

The President has appointed retired Justice Baaitse Elizabeth (Bess) Nkabine as Chairperson of the inquiry, with Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and attorney Thenjiwe Vilakazi as additional members.

According to the Presidency, the process will be guided by the Constitution, the NPA Act, and the principles of natural justice to ensure that the inquiry is conducted fairly and impartially.

In consultation with the Minister of Justice, the inquiry Chairperson will determine the seat of the inquiry as well as the rules of procedure.

At the conclusion of the process, Justice Nkabine will submit a report with findings and recommendations to the President. - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

