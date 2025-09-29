Rwanda: Kagame Hosts UCI Guests for Gala Dinner

President Paul Kagame hosted a Gala Dinner on Saturday, September 27, in honour of the guests and delegates who are in Kigali for the UCI Road World Championships.

Kagame thanked the organisers for allowing Rwanda to be the first African country to host the cycling world championships, which will conclude on Sunday.

Also read: Kagame slams elitism in global event hosting at UCI Congress

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President also thanked and welcomed Prince Albert II of Monaco to Kigali. "Thank you for your support for the sport of cycling and Africa's future in this wonderful sport," he said at the party held at Kigali Convention Centre.

He thanked David Lappartient for the good organisation of the event and congratulated him on his reelection as president of UCI. Kagame expressed thanks to Lappartient, who presented him with the UCI Rainbow Jersey and awarded him the UCI Order, the highest medal given to people who make an outstanding impact on the sport of cycling.

"To everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, please know that your efforts have not gone unnoticed," the President said.

"Since day one, UCI has brought excitement and positive energy to the streets of Kigali. The chants, the crowds, and the smiles are a true testament of the unifying power of sports. We continue to witness some of the world's most talented athletes perform at the highest level."

Also read: "Africa is the future of cycling" - UCI president Lappartient

He also noted the impact of hosting the championships on Rwandans and Africans.

"For our young and talented people, this is an inspiration for them to follow their own dreams, with a spirit of sacrifice and endurance, like true champions. To a large extent, that is also the story of Africa as a whole, and Rwanda in particular.

"Investing in sports on the continent is also about investing in what Africa's youth needs, which is access to the right opportunities and training. It all comes down to giving everyone a fair chance, not out of sympathy, but because everyone has something good to give back and because the sport is stronger for it."

He said Rwanda is proud to be contributing to such an important moment in cycling history and "we are happy to be sharing it with you all as one team."

"You all have a home in Rwanda, and we will always welcome you back with open arms," he said, wishing them an exciting conclusion of the championships on Sunday.