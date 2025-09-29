Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi Takes Up New Role As Wolves Earn First League Point of the Season

Marshal Munetsi featured in a new role as Wolves collected their first point of the 2025/26 English Premier League campaign in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean international was deployed as a central attacking midfielder, shifting from his usual position on the right wing. He started and completed the full 90 minutes, standing out as one of Wolves' best performers with a match rating of 7.1/10.

Munetsi completed 68% of his passes and showed glimpses of a dynamic box-to-box midfielder throughout the contest.

Hugo Bueno put Wolves ahead in the 54th minute, and Vítor Pereira's side looked on course for their first league victory of the season. However, they were denied all three points when João Palhinha struck a stoppage-time equaliser for Spurs.

The result ended Wolves' run of five consecutive defeats at the start of the season, ensuring they finally got off the mark with their first point of the campaign.