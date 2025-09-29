Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi Takes Up New Role As Wolves Earn First League Point of the Season

28 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Soccer24

Marshal Munetsi featured in a new role as Wolves collected their first point of the 2025/26 English Premier League campaign in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean international was deployed as a central attacking midfielder, shifting from his usual position on the right wing. He started and completed the full 90 minutes, standing out as one of Wolves' best performers with a match rating of 7.1/10.

Munetsi completed 68% of his passes and showed glimpses of a dynamic box-to-box midfielder throughout the contest.

Hugo Bueno put Wolves ahead in the 54th minute, and Vítor Pereira's side looked on course for their first league victory of the season. However, they were denied all three points when João Palhinha struck a stoppage-time equaliser for Spurs.

The result ended Wolves' run of five consecutive defeats at the start of the season, ensuring they finally got off the mark with their first point of the campaign.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.